LOPEZ, Juanita C. Our beloved wife and mother, Juanita C. Lopez of Austin, Texas was called home on October 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Manuela Cano; siblings, Trinidad Cano Guerrero, Louis Cano, Jesse Cano and Herlinda Cano Yanez. Juanita is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joe B. Lopez; daughters, Dulce Rivera (Willie), Doreen Lopez, Daphiney Limon (Derrick), Donna Nunez (Martin III), Denise Lopez, Danette Lopez-Garza (Jose); son, Joe D. Lopez; grandchildren, Robert Anthony Rivera, Samantha Rivera (Manuel), Jeremy Urdy (Monique), Christina Lopez, Samantha Limon, Zachery Limon, Joe Armando Lopez, Nicholas Limon, Andrew Lopez-Ramirez, Jacob Lopez, Martin G. Nunez IV, Mason Joe Nunez, Joshua Lopez; great-grandchildren, Corina Lopez Aguero, Jazleen Urdy, Emma Jane Garza, Joe Ben Garza, Olivia Serrano, Jayla Urdy and Lilly Garza; siblings, Pedro Cano II, Gilbert Cano and Eva Rejonis. Honoring Juanita and serving as pallbearers are Jeremy Urdy, Andrew Lopez-Ramirez, Manuel Reyna, Martin G. Nanez, IV, Mason Joe Nunez, Jacob Ryan Lopez, Jaime Garza, Nicholas Limon. Honorary pallbearers Robert Anthony Rivera, Joe Armando Lopez, Joshua David Lopez, Joe Ben Garza. Recitation of the Holy Rosary 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress. Mass 10:00 am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Julia Catholic Church. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com