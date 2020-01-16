Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1309 East 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
One Way Baptist Church
Round Rock, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Mungin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Mungin


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Mungin Obituary
MUNGIN, Juanita Juanita Mungin, 79, of Austin died Sunday, January 12th. She was born in Spartanburg, SC on August 29, 1940, a daughter of the late Nannie (Farr) and Alonzo Johnson. The Celebration of Her Life Services will be 3 PM on Saturday, January 18th at One Way Baptist Church in Round Rock, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 17th at 1309 East 12th Street in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence. The service can be viewed live by going to https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/JuanitaMungin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -