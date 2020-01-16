|
|
MUNGIN, Juanita Juanita Mungin, 79, of Austin died Sunday, January 12th. She was born in Spartanburg, SC on August 29, 1940, a daughter of the late Nannie (Farr) and Alonzo Johnson. The Celebration of Her Life Services will be 3 PM on Saturday, January 18th at One Way Baptist Church in Round Rock, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, January 17th at 1309 East 12th Street in Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence. The service can be viewed live by going to https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/JuanitaMungin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 16, 2020