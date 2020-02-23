|
GRADY, Juanita Sue Harris Everhart Juanita Sue Harris Everhart Grady passed away peacefully at Christopher House in Austin, Texas on February 4, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born in Houston on April 3, 1947, the youngest of 4 children. Juanita graduated from Lamar HS (Houston) in 1965 and from Austin College (Sherman) in 1969, where she also met Gary W. Everhart They married May 24, 1969 and divorced in 1988. The couple moved to Austin in 1974, shortly after the birth of their oldest son, Brian, where Juanita worked for the Texas Rehabilitation Commission. With the birth of their second son, Christopher, in 1982, Juanita quit and went into the childcare field. She operated a home daycare from 1984 until 1992. She remarried in 1991 to James H. Grady; they divorced in 1999. After closing the home daycare, Juanita worked at Anderson Creative Learning Center for about 2 years before joining Stepping Stone Schools in 1995. Her love for children and dedication to teaching drove her; she would stay with Stepping Stone for nearly 25 years, even after being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April of 2017. Miss Nita found much strength while enduring the fight of her life through the love that she had for those precious children. She was grateful for the love and support she received from everyone at Stepping Stone. She also acted as caregiver for her mother from 2003 until her passing in 2014. Nita was a dedicated member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, serving several terms on the Vestry and becoming a member of the Daughters of the King. She was preceded in death by her father Frederick Arthur Harris, Sr., her mother Mary Elizabeth (Gieselbreth) Harris, and her brother Fred Jr. She is survived by her son Brian (Candace) Everhart, their children Anthony and Mariana Everhart; her son Christopher Everhart; her brother Richard (Mary) and children Jennifer (David Condon), Christopher (Brian Conroy), and Alexander; and sister Mary Frances (George) Fisk and children Vali and Harold (Jen); her late brother Fred's children Candy, Randy, Andy, and Sandy; her beloved cousin David Cominole; several great-nieces and -nephews; and dear friends Cindy Cerda, Joyce Pulich, Gladys Birdwell, Joan Medrano, Sue Baum, Connie Maccabe and many more. Nita was cremated; her ashes will be interred in the Columbarium at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. A memorial service will be held at the church, 2200 Justin Ln in Austin, on Friday, April 3 at 6 PM. A reception will follow.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020