PUGH, Judith Ann Judy Pugh passed away on November 24, 2019, at her home in Austin with her family. She was born in Santa Barbara, California in 1944. Judy's father was in the Marine Corps and she grew up in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Illinois. She graduated from Quantico High School in Quantico, Virginia and attended Southern Illinois University. After college she married Charles "Chuck" Pugh. They celebrated their 54th anniversary last May. Chuck and Judy lived in Naperville, Illinois for 25 years where Chuck worked as the principal of Naperville Central High School and, besides raising a family, Judy managed the local office of the Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic. After retiring in 1994, they moved to Austin. Since then, they have spent half the year in Austin, and half in their cottage on Lake Osterhaut in Michigan. Judy was an active member of her neighborhood book club, loved knitting, walking and laughing. She never missed meeting with her extended family at the annual Curry Family Reunion. Surviving in addition to her husband Chuck are her son Christopher Pugh, his wife Kelly, her grandchildren, Margaret and Madeline, her son Jonathan Pugh, her brother Ron Sassen and his wife Sally, plus niece and nephews Stephanie Hoesse, David Sassen and Jeff Sassen. Those who wish to remember Judy may make a gift in her memory to the Austin Public Library http://library.austintexas.gov/support A gathering for remembrance of Judy's life is planned for next year.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 1, 2019