JOHNSON, Judith Cissna Scott Judith Cissna Scott Johnson was a force of nature. A smart, beautiful, and successful businesswoman, wife, and mother, Judy lived life to the fullest. She passed away at her home in Dripping Springs with her family on Saturday evening, February 2, 2019. Judy was born to Stanley and Anna Marie Cissna in Fort Worth, Texas on November 30, 1934. Her parents were both teachers and her father, a poet. After her husband's untimely death, Anna Marie remarried and Judy was raised with brother, Johnny and sister, Mary Anna, by her mother and beloved stepfather, John Scott. Judy was an excellent student and graduated from The Principia School in St. Louis, Missouri, at age fifteen. Upon graduation from Principia, Judy entered Southern Methodist University in Dallas and graduated with a major in English and minors in Latin and Greek. Judy taught school briefly and in 1959 married Robert Ellis Johnson, an attorney and state representative serving the Dallas area. In 1963, Bob took a job with the Texas Legislative Council, and the Johnsons moved to Austin -- eventually settling in a home on a beautiful spot on Lake Austin. The house hunting in Austin sparked an interest in real estate and Judy started successfully selling homes. She soon ventured into the commercial side of real estate. As one of a handful of women involved in commercial real estate at the time, her wit, intelligence, and gift of gab no doubt contributed to her success in a male-dominated field. Judy loved to travel, she loved history, and she never stopped reading and learning. When she and Bob discovered Manzanillo, Mexico, it became their home-away-from home, and Bob and Judy's friends and family were always welcomed in their newly-found paradise. Judy is survived by her brother, John Scott and wife, Maxine; sister, Marianna Scott, and husband, Theron Ice. Her family was her joy, and she leaves behind her four children and their families: Robert and wife, Teresa; Karen Pounds; Gordon and wife, Julie; and Stanley and wife, Joyce. Her grandchildren include Emily and husband, Joel; Katie and husband, Mark Rooney; Haley and husband, Ben Melville, Sid Pounds and wife, Kelley; Gatlin Johnson, Jake Johnson; Reed Johnson, and Ross Johnson. The Johnson family is indebted to caretaker, Mary Will, Amy Gonzales, and Abby Leija for their loving care of Judy. The family will be present to greet friends on Thursday, February 7, at 1:00 p.m. with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home at 3125 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas. Burial will be at the Texas State Cemetery on East 7th Street. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary