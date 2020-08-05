1/
Judith Curran Barnett
BARNETT, Judith Curran Ph.D. Judith Curran Barnett, Ph.D., of The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, a long-time resident of Corpus Christi and formerly of Pflugerville, TX died in San Antonio, TX on August 2, 2020. Judith was born on February 12, 1934 in New York City, New York to Frank Curran and Sharon Connelly Curran and spent her early life in Manhattan and on Long Island. Judith had a life-long devotion to learning and her faith. Judith was awarded a doctorate in philosophy from The University of Texas at Austin. She held an undergraduate degree from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, TX and a master's degree from Texas A & I in Kingsville, TX as they were then. Judith was an educator and taught in the Corpus Christi Independent School District at Driscoll and Baker Junior High and Mary Carroll and W.B. Ray High Schools. In addition, she was an instructor at Del Mar College and worked for the South Texas Education Service Center. After retiring from teaching in 1998, she served as a eucharist minister and sacristan for several parishes in Corpus Christi and was an adult leader for Search Retreats. While in Pflugerville, Judith was an active member of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Parish. Judith is survived by her children: Barbra, Kathleen, Johanna, Walter, Ann and Lewis Barnett; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her brother Ralph Tisdale. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter L. Barnett, Colonel, USA-ret. Judith and Walter had met while college students in San Antonio, TX and married at Schofield Barracks, Territory of Hawaii after her graduation. Services will be private. Dr. Barnett will be interred with her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. Donations, if desired, may be made to CCVI Legacy Fund, 4707 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 a non-profit that cares for the aged or to a charity serving those in need.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

