FRUCHTER, Judith Ellen Judith Ellen Fruchter passed away on June 22, 2020, after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born on December 21, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, where her father was pursuing graduate study at the University of Southern California after the war. Shortly after, she moved with the family to Austin, where her father found employment at the University of Texas. She attended public school, graduating from Austin High School. She completed her bachelor's degree from UT Austin and went on to pursue a doctorate in Sociology, also at UT. Judith then was hired to teach Sociology at Purdue University. While at Purdue, she met her future husband, George Lianis, a physicist also on the Purdue faculty. At the time, George was a Greek expatriate seeking refuge from the military dictatorship in Greece. He was active in Greek politics and a friend of Andreas Papandreou. With the fall of the Greek military regime, he and Judith returned together to Greece, where George was given a ministerial position in the Greek government under Prime Minister Papandreou. Later, Judith and George were married, and she accompanied him to the Far East, residing principally in Tokyo and Seoul, where George was posted as the Greek ambassador. In 2008, following her husband's passing, Judith returned to Austin to live. Here she enjoyed the company of family and old friends, writing and teaching about Mediterranean cuisine, and traveling frequently for pleasure. Judith loved travel, both domestic and international. She loved the outdoors, classical music, movies, and thinking and talking about politics and society. She was a keen observer of politics and a generally inquisitive person with a penchant for asking incisive, fundamental questions, which, by her example, she inspired others to do as well.



