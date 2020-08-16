CARTER, Judith L. On Monday, August 3, 2020, Judith L. Carter, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all that were fortunate enough to meet her, passed away at age 78 in Austin, Texas. Judy was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a degree in physical therapy. She received her master's degree in nonprofit management from Central Michigan University. Judy devoted her life to the service of others. In her position as Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Area Food Bank now the Central Texas Food Bank - she grew the organization from a staff of 4 to more than 100. She was instrumental in creating programs that enabled the food bank to serve thousands of underserved adults and children throughout Central Texas. She lobbied nationally for greater funding from government agencies to expand programs and services of food banks in Texas. She was the first food bank executive to chair the Feeding America network of food banks nationwide. Judy mentored numerous board members, volunteers, staff and nonprofit leaders. She loved opera and was President of the Board of the Tulsa Junior Opera Guild and a member of the Tulsa Opera Board of Directors. She served on the Board of the Dripping Springs Community Foundation as Treasurer. She and Ed, who were married for 33 years, were generous donors to numerous community organizations. Together they enjoyed exploring distant places and learning about other cultures as they traveled the world. She had many interests, including needlework, solving puzzles, cooking, gardening, socializing with friends and she spent much of her time in retirement tackling DIY projects. Judy is preceded in death by her mother Grace Brauch and her father Melvin Brauch. She is survived by her husband Ed Carter, her four children and step-children, Anthony Loretti, Stephanie Roush (Daniel Roush), Christy Litz (Chris Litz) and Corey Carter (Mary Carter), six grandchildren Emma Roush, Eva Roush, Nora Jones, Isabella Loretti, Caleb Litz and Claire Litz, her sister Jeanne Watkins and brothers Larry Brauch and David Brauch. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Central Texas Food Bank (centraltexasfoodbank.org
) and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org
). Judy's Memorial Service will be 2:00PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX 78745 Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
.