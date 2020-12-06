MCMINN, Judith "Judy" On Friday November 20, 2020, Judith("Judy") McMinn, loving wife of Wiley and mother of Katie and Kellie passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with heart disease. Judy was born on June 29, 1947 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Victor and Nelwyn Keller. She attended St Anthony High School where she was active in student government, the choir and various other student groups. In her senior year of high school she was Mayor for a day in Baton Rouge an honor reserved for model student leaders. She met her husband of 53 years, Wiley, her first month at LSU and they were married two years later on August 19, 1967. They enjoyed an adventurous life which included 22 years in Saudi Arabia. Judy was a spectacular cook who learned that skill from her mother. Wiley never ordered gumbo anywhere - he had the best gumbo maker at home. Her lovely, thriving gardens filled with roses and lilies were evidence of Judy's green thumb, a hobby she truly enjoyed. Judy was a gifted thespian who acted in a number of plays in leading roles mostly comedic. She and Wiley never missed an opportunity to cheer on their LSU Tiger's football team on fall Saturdays while sporting purple and gold. Judy's greatest gift was the love she shared with her family and friends. She took every opportunity to visit and spend quality time with her kids and grandkids and supported them in ways large and small. A model of her strong Catholic faith, Judy was a genuinely happy person who shared her love of life with those lucky enough to know her. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Victor, her mother, Nelwyn, and her brother, Vernon. She is survived by her husband Wiley; two daughters Katie (Jim) Graham and Kellie (Patrick) Bergman; five grandkids, James and Elliot Graham, Jackson and Ella Wagenblast and Adrian Henriquez; two brothers Val and Dennis Keller and two sisters Jane Barea and Denise Brown. She is also survived and will be missed by her in-laws; Tom and Dianne McMinn, Ed and Betsy Carter, Steve and Michelle McMinn, Kenny and Dona McMinn, Beverly McMinn and Maureen Moore. She will have a funeral service for family at St Thomas More Catholic Church in Austin, TX on December 14, 2020 at 1030am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Capuchin Missions, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI, 48207.



