|
|
WAISATH, Judith (Judy) Pickens Waisath 77, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. Judy was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Palestine, Texas, to Fred and Cecille Pickens. Judy graduated from Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos in 1965. Her time at Southwest Texas, including as a member of Chi Omega, sparked many lifetime friendships, including one young United States Marine Corps officer, John Charles Waisath. Upon graduation, Judy returned to her hometown of Houston to work for Conoco, marrying John on Jan. 20, 1968. John describes it as "the most perfect decision he ever made," as the couple celebrated 52 years of marriage in January. Judy wore many hats over the years, working in public education and SEDL, the regional education laboratory, but her most important job was as a mother. She cherished her many friendships, her travels with John, her trips to Astros Spring Training over the years, and a good meal out with family and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her mother and father, and by her twin brother, Michael. Judy is survived by her husband John; daughter Jennifer and husband Rand Harris; grandson, Liam Harris; sister-in-law Paula Waisath Metheny and husband Travis; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the many medical experts and caregivers who supported Judy in her battle with Lewy Body Dementia, including staff at the Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences at The University of Texas Health Austin, as well as the compassionate care provided by Austin Palliative Care and Hospice Austin. The family plans a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences at Dell Medical School; Hospice Austin; or, St. Austin Catholic School in Austin. Arrangements are through Harrell Funeral Home of Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020