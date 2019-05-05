Resources More Obituaries for Judith Wilkerson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Wilkerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers WILKERSON, Judith Blanton Her laughter was contagious, healing, loving, welcoming and was a confidence builder. A friend said that if she had to explain Judy's laughter with a color it would be bright yellow and fill all the corners of a pageif it were a smell it would be fresh cut flowers and the aroma of wonderful comfort foodsif it were a song it would surely be the Longhorn band playing the "Eyes of Texas" and if it were an emotion it would be love. Judy met you as you were. She had a way of making you feel "enough" in her presence. There was no need to be more than what your best for that day happened to be. She knew your best was going to change from moment to moment. She encouraged cutting out nonsense from your life to get to your best self. She forgave and she forgot and she was unequivocally fair. She was generous beyond belief. She showed appreciation and deep joy at the smallest gestures. She was fairly immune to the opinions of others as far as it concerned her. She was brave enough to stand her ground and be disliked for doing so. Judith Blanton Wilkerson, owner and co-publisher of the Pleasanton Express weekly newspaper, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 at her home in Austin, Texas, surrounded by her grandchildren and children. As Judy departed from this earth, her children sang Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable" in off-key notes. Her heart was the largest part of her and she touched countless people with her strength, kindness, intelligence and love. Judy was born in Temple, Texas, on April 5, 1930, to Katherine and Melvin "Buddy" Blanton. Following high school, Judy briefly attended Southwestern University in Georgetown before leaving for her true love, the University of Texas in Austin. It is there that she met the love of her life, William "Bill" Wilkerson. Bill and Judy met in the UT Tower where classes were still held, at a time when WWII vets were coming to UT in droves. They had a date every single day until they were married, September 3, 1950. Bill passed away on April 30, 2015. Both Judy and Bill were larger than life but their love for each other, for others and for life created a quite a magnificent 64-year love story. In 1951, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, New York during the Korean Conflict, which took his bride Judy to the "Big Apple." Judy served as office manager for a New York city radio station. They grew to love the cultural jewels of New York City. In their tour as "Damn Yankees," they would attend Broadway plays for $1.70, go to New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers games, museums, and picnics in Central Park. In 1956, they returned to Comanche to enter into the Comanche Chief newspaper family which was owned by J.C. and May Wilkerson. Three children were born and raised in this newspaper family - David, Katie and Noel. The Wilkersons also bought the De Leon Free Press, which they owned and served as publishers until 1998. In 1975, Judy and Bill sold their interest in the Chief and purchased the Pleasanton Express newspaper. Their credo at the Pleasanton Express, "Let's get the best product out and have as much fun as we can!" still stands today. Judith served as co-publisher until her death with her daughter, Noel Wilkerson Holmes. Over the past 45 years, the newspaper has won hundreds of awards from the South Texas Press Association (STPA) and Texas Press Association (TPA) and three Sweepstakes wins from the Gulf Coast Association. Both Judy and Bill Wilkerson were past-presidents of South Texas Press Association, Judy and Bill are the only husband and wife team ever to be elected to serve as presidents of the South Texas Press Association. Judy served on both the Texas Press Association Board and the South Texas Press Association Board. Judy and Bill were also awarded with the STPA Distinguished Service Award and the Red Gibson Award. When Bill died in 2015, STPA established an award to honor both Bill and Judy for their lifelong support of STPA. The highest award handed out at STPA was renamed the Judy and Bill Wilkerson STPA Sweepstakes Award. "Judy Wilkerson is one of the most principled journalists I've ever encountered," said Port Aransas South Jetty Editor/Co-Publisher Mary Judson. "As a journalist, she stood up for those who felt they didn't have a voice, or whose voices were quieted by the powerful. She was and is an outspoken champion for women. She was my inspiration as a young journalist in a male-dominated world." Judy threw herself into action when she moved to Pleasanton, immediately starting a clean-up Pleasanton campaign particularly motivating businesses along Hwy 281 to help make the town beautiful. In 1977, Judy was voted Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year. In 1985, Bill and Judy were named Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce Couple of the Year. As always humble and modest, when the couple received the award they were both apron-clad and in the kitchen where they helped Atascosa County Troupe (ACT Theatre) cook and prepare the food for the Pleasanton Chamber Banquet as they did for years. Judy worked exhaustively to establish the Atascosa County River Park and the Longhorn Museum. Judy served on the Atascosa County Drug Board and was on numerous boards and served as President of the Chamber of Commerce. She also served several terms as Atascosa County Democratic Chairperson and served as a member of the Texas Delegation to the National Democratic Convention in 1984. Judy once was a member the Grievance Committee of the State Bar of Texas and served as an advisor to the Daily Texan. While remaining publishers and owners of the Pleasanton Express, Bill and Judy retired from the everyday newspaper grind in 1989 and moved to their beloved Austin, where they lived retirement to the fullest - feeding the homeless under the bridges, tending a community garden at Town Lake and holding season tickets to UT Football, Men's Basketball and Baseball, and Women's Basketball and Volleyball. They took Austin's slogan "Keep Austin Weird" to heart by fully emerging themselves in the local culture. But, a huge part of their heart always remained in Atascosa County. A few of Judy's passions and adventures in life include 20 years of European trips with Bill, friends and family, Judy's many cooking classes in Italy, Christmas and New Year in London and Snow's Hill in England with her family, five week France adventure Bill planned for Judy for their 45th wedding anniversary, 50th wedding anniversary in Barcelona, Spain with her family, over 20 years of Port Aransas vacation parties with her "Beach Family", theater, Broadway music, New York Times, Democratic politics, pride in her adored grandchildren and great granddaughter Aaliyah. Judy leaves behind a loving family including sister Carol Blanton Greenlee, children David B. Wilkerson and wife, Sherry Sekula Wilkerson, Katie Wilkerson Carnes and husband, Les Carnes, Noel Wilkerson Holmes and husband, Noel Spencer Holmes, grandchildren William Wilkerson, Katherine Wilkerson, Will Holmes, Zach Holmes, Alexandra Lewis Konter and Avery Lewis and great-granddaughter Aaliyah Wilkerson Palmer and nieces and nephews, Marsha Wilkerson Williams, Robert "Buzz" Barton, Bill Barton, Michael Wimert, David Wimert and Brooke Wimert Hansen, David Greenlee and Katherine Greenlee Ulhorn. Judy is pre-deceased by her parents, eldest sister, Patricia Blanton Wimert, niece, Paula Wimert and her beloved Bill. Judy's heart was held by the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville especially because of their help for children with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and any memorial wishes on her behalf may be directed to this camp founded in 1949 and dedicated to the perpetual enjoyment of children who have physical disabilities at http://lionscamp.com/ - 4100 San Antonio Hwy | Kerrville, Texas 78028. 