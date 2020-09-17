1/1
Judson Thomas Goehring
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOEHRING, Judson Thomas Judson "Jud" Thomas Goehring passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1963 in Ohio to Frances George and Linda Lee Goehring. He worked for Hensel Phelps Construction Co. for 36 years and leaves behind a legacy of over $2 Billion in projects completed throughout Texas, Arkansas, Arizona and New Mexico. Jud loved being outdoors, whether hunting or doing day to day chores on the ranch. He loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. Jud is survived by his wife, best friend and soulmate of 29 years Janette Robinson, sister Sherry Alexander and husband Bob of Arizona, brother Tab Goehring of Ohio, sister Bonnie Bucher and Mick of Ohio, Nephew Joe Mizer and wife Andrea and Great Nephew Jared of Arizona, nieces Nicole Goehring, Ashley Goehring, and great nephew Esteban of New Mexico, nephew Robert Bucher and wife Ashley and great nephew Owen Thomas of Ohio, nephew Chad Bucher and fiancé Rachel of Ohio, Aunt Bonnie Goehring, of Ohio, Aunt Priscilla Carol Goehring of Arizona and numerous cousins and extended family in Ohio and California. Visitation Friday, September 18th Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home 604 Highway 95 North Elgin, Texas 78621 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM (Family Present from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM) Graveside Service: Saturday, September 19th Antioch Cemetery Antioch Road & Gotier Trace Road Paige, Texas 10:00 AM Memorials may be made to Lockhart Animal Shelter (P.O. Box 239, Lockhart, TX 78644) or to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 08:00 PM
Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Antioch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin
604 Highway 95 North
Elgin, TX 78621
512-281-2340
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home - Elgin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved