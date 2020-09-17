GOEHRING, Judson Thomas Judson "Jud" Thomas Goehring passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1963 in Ohio to Frances George and Linda Lee Goehring. He worked for Hensel Phelps Construction Co. for 36 years and leaves behind a legacy of over $2 Billion in projects completed throughout Texas, Arkansas, Arizona and New Mexico. Jud loved being outdoors, whether hunting or doing day to day chores on the ranch. He loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. Jud is survived by his wife, best friend and soulmate of 29 years Janette Robinson, sister Sherry Alexander and husband Bob of Arizona, brother Tab Goehring of Ohio, sister Bonnie Bucher and Mick of Ohio, Nephew Joe Mizer and wife Andrea and Great Nephew Jared of Arizona, nieces Nicole Goehring, Ashley Goehring, and great nephew Esteban of New Mexico, nephew Robert Bucher and wife Ashley and great nephew Owen Thomas of Ohio, nephew Chad Bucher and fiancé Rachel of Ohio, Aunt Bonnie Goehring, of Ohio, Aunt Priscilla Carol Goehring of Arizona and numerous cousins and extended family in Ohio and California. Visitation Friday, September 18th Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home 604 Highway 95 North Elgin, Texas 78621 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM (Family Present from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM) Graveside Service: Saturday, September 19th Antioch Cemetery Antioch Road & Gotier Trace Road Paige, Texas 10:00 AM Memorials may be made to Lockhart Animal Shelter (P.O. Box 239, Lockhart, TX 78644) or to the charity of one's choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.