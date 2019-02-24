|
GRANT, Judy Adams Judy Adams Grant, 76 passed away February 21, 2019. She was born August 4, 1942 in Austin, Texas to John Maurice Adams and Vesta Vivian Snyder Adams. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 58 years, Jerry Grant of Port Aransas; son, Steve Grant (Kim) of Cedar Park; Kimberly Lasker of Corpus Christi; six grandchildren, Cody Lasker (Magen), Colby Lasker, Shelby Lasker, Zane Grant, Hailey Kondoff (Josh), Emily Grant; three great-grandchildren, Tegan Roberts, Nora Lasker and Grant Kondoff. Visitation will be held from 1:00p.m until Funeral Service time at 2:00p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019