ALLEN, Judy On the evening of December 10, 2019, with her devoted husband and adoring children by her side, Christ reached down with His healing arms and gently cradled Judy Allen as she peacefully moved from this life to her home in Heaven. Born on July 9, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Judy was lovingly adopted at 6 months old by Vaughn and Virginia French. They lived on the family farm in Indiana until they moved to Vidor, Texas when Judy was a teenager. She graduated from Vidor High School and, while there, met the love of her life, Jerry. Judy and Jerry would be married on July 20, 1963. They moved to Austin shortly thereafter and lived in the Austin and the Driftwood area for the rest of their 56 years together. With a fierce dedication to God and her family, she spent her life as a wife, mom, and grandmother serving the Lord as a woman of Proverbs 31:10-31. Hearts were touched and lives were forever changed by Judy's commitment to faithful service to others. As time passed, children grew up and moved, and life's circumstances changed, Judy and Jerry found themselves with the opportunity to lovingly dedicate their lives in service to one another, no matter the circumstances. They continued their life's journey together, as one, residing in Driftwood until Judy finally found herself in the presence of God being serenaded by angels. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Vaughn and Virginia French of Driftwood. She is survived by her husband Jerry of Driftwood, her son Jeffrey and his wife Kellie of Dripping Springs, her son James and his wife Eileen of La Vernia, her daughter Jennifer of Buda, ten grandchildren, and her cat Sam of Driftwood. Jerry and their family will forever be grateful to Dr. Lynne Knowles, Liz, Lindsey, Carmelina and the staff at Texas Oncology, Sydna at Wimberley Home Health, Blue Bonnet Palliative and Hospice Care, CareBox, Legend Oaks Rehabilitation and Healthcare, for their professionalism, compassion and understanding. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Harrell Funeral Home of Dripping Springs, 100 Heritage Dr., Austin, 78737. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 15, at Harrell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Driftwood Cemetery, Driftwood, TX Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 13, 2019