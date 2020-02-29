|
RIERSON, Judy Ann Hebert "Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories." Judy Ann Hebert Rierson 69, of Temple, Texas, passed away on February 23, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Temple, Texas. Judy was born in Welsh, Louisiana to Oscar and Alice Hebert on January 20, 1951. She was the youngest of 3 children and remained in Welsh throughout her childhood and young adulthood, before moving to Temple, Texas, where she married Steve Rierson. She was an amazing mother, loving wife, and inspiration to everyone she encountered. She will forever be remembered and loved. She will be welcomed and embraced in the next life by her Father, Mother, Brother Melvin Hebert, brother-in-law Edward Miller and life-long friend Martha Breaux. Judy is survived by her husband Steve Rierson, her sister Dorothy Miller, her children and their spouses, Toby and Genene Tibbit, Stacy and Jason Wheatley and Mindy and Jimmy Lancelot, her grandchildren Jacob and Candace, Jesse, Jason and Keia, Julie, Brandi and Bryan and her great grandchildren Sophia, Liam, Brayleigh and Julyahna. Anyone wishing to make contributions to her family may do so at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/grandma-judys-memorial-fund
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 29, 2020