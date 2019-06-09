KASTNER WOODS, Judy Ann Judy Ann Kastner Woods Santos passed away in Manhattan, New York on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 66 as the result of a brain aneurysm. Judy was born in Norfolk, Virginia on December 24, 1952 and moved to Dallas, Texas in 1954. Then moved to Austin, Texas in 1962. Judy graduated from Reagan High School in Austin, Texas in 1971. She graduated from the University of Texas in 1978 with honors, with a Major in Home Economics and a Minor in Nutrition. She married Brad D. Woods in 1973 and they had one son, Byron Denver Woods, in 1980. Judy and Brad divorced in 1997. Early in her life, Judy had trouble deciding on a career. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Austin for a while and then moved to California in 1997. In 1999, she moved to New York and found the job she really loved at Port Washington, New York Library. Judy had a quiet personality but she enjoyed a good laugh as much as anyone. If you knew Judy, you will recall that she never criticized or said anything bad about anyone. She always looked for the good in others. Judy was always extremely caring and if asked for her opinion, she would very carefully consider the options before responding. Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Bernice Goerner Kastner, in 1961. Judy leaves as survivors her son Byron Denver Woods, her father Charles William Kastner, her two grandchildren, Kassidy and Brandon, her sister Linda Alvarez and spouse Angel, her sister Denise Moore and spouse Bill, her brother Mark W. Kastner and his daughters, McKenzie, Bailey, and Kendall. Judy also leaves two other very important people in her life, Misael Santos and his daughter, Kimberley. A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the McDade Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to the . Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary