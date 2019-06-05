JENNINGS, Judy Barnett Judy Barnett Jennings shared love and compassion with the world from New Year's Day 1941 to May 19, 2019. Born in Shreveport, Louisiana to Dr. James Russell Barnett and Juanita McMillion Barnett, Judy was raised in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. A graduate of Ouchita Baptist University, Judy spent the majority of her teaching career in the Pflugerville Independent School District. She taught 2nd grade at Pflugerville Elementary before moving into Home Economics at Pflugerville High School and John Connally High School. As a young teacher in Duncanville in 1968, Judy was wooed by a handsome young coach with a nice smile and a great sense of humor. After a very short courtship, she married William Robert "Bill" Jennings on March 8th, 1969. The two celebrated 50 years together with three children, four grandchildren, lots of adopted puppies and a long retirement in Denton, Texas. Judy defeated breast cancer twice, before succumbing to Leukemia. She was a warrior, a mother, a grandmother, a teacher, a friend, a lover, a confidant, a care giver, a safe place and everyone who knew her was better for it. In lieu of a formal service, Judy has asked that her ashes be freed next Spring when the bluebonnets return. Judy is survived by her husband Bill Jennings of Denton, her son Dr. William Robert "Robby" Jennings, Jr. and his wife Terri DeBord Jennings of Tyler along with their daughters Hanna and Hadyn, her daughter Jennifer of Denton, her son Russell and his wife Jennifer Singletary Jennings of Dallas, along with their daughter Finley and son Nash, and a few sad puppies. If you knew her, or if you didn't, the family offers our condolences. The world lost a friend. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary