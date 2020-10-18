DRYER, Judy Judy Dryer passed away peacefully at home October 20, 2019, 5 days before her 80th birthday. She showed amazing strength and courage battling numerous illnesses and spent her last four years as a dialysis patient. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Bob Dryer, parents Orville and Velma Norris, brother Keith Norris, and sister Evelyn Randall. She is survived by her sisters, Pat Lunsford (Cecil), Sherry Brown and Carolyn Kunkle, daughters Tracy Wolin (Harry) and Sherrie Yanez (Ernie), grandchildren Erica Cheshire (Mark), Robert Root, Patti Urquidez (Steve), Alyssa Burkett, Sarah Wolin, AJ Wolin, and Grayson Banks. She is also survived by great grandchildren Mason Cheshire, Maddison Urquidez and Vaughn Urquidez. Judy was born in Bradyville, Iowa October 25, 1939. She met her husband Bob while in high school and they married on July 20th, 1957, following her graduation. Judy had a contagious smile, a mischievous and sometimes raunchy sense of humor and was very proud of her family. Thank you to Alicia Collins and Caitlen Reeves for the wonderful care and love you gave Judy. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
.