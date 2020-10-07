1/1
Judy Gibson
GIBSON, Judy On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Judy Gibson, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away in her home at the age of 78. Judy was born July 29,1942 in Canadian, TX, to Eddie & Bonnie Ereman. She lived in Canadian for 18 years. In 1978 she met Jim Gibson, the love of her life. They were married on November 21, 1979 in Ruidoso, NM. They lived in Amarillo, TX until 1987 when they moved to Round Rock, TX, where she lived until her last breath. She retired from the TxDOT in 2004. She was proceeded in death by her daughter, Stacy Ann Vandergriff, and her father, Eddie Guy Ereman. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Gibson; mother, Bonnie Ereman; daughter and her husband, Kim and Russ Erbe; granddaughter, Isabelle Tye; and grandsons Beau and Zach Erbe. The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 7, 2020.
