Resources More Obituaries for Judy Frederick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judy Harvey Jones Frederick

Obituary Condolences Flowers FREDERICK, Judy Harvey Jones passed away peacefully in her home on March 3, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1948, in Hillsboro, Texas, to Harvey Doyle Jones and Jewell Huddleston Jones. She was a 6th generation Texan, and often spoke of a relation to Sam Houston. Judy grew up in the small Hill County town of Brandon, Texas. Her father was a butcher by trade and served in the U.S. Army as a Technical Sergeant in Europe during World War II. Her mother was a proud graduate of Trinity University, class of 1932, graduating in a time when it was rare for women to obtain bachelor's degrees. Jewell Huddleston Jones was a high school teacher by trade. Judy often spoke happily of her younger years in Brandon, where she walked everywhere under the loving protection of the townsfolk and her faithful Chow dog. Though she moved away from Brandon at a relatively young age, Judy always considered herself to be a small-town, Hill County girl. When her father Harvey accepted a job with the Department of Agriculture, working with rice farmers, the family moved to Beaumont, Texas. Her mother Jewell worked at the high school in nearby Silsbee, Texas, the same school from which Judy graduated as valedictorian. Judy loved the Big Thicket, and talked of seeing the mysterious Bragg light, deep in the forest down a long, narrow road. In addition to being on the school's drill team Judy worked part time at the local newspaper, The Silsbee Bee, as a journalist. She often mentioned that this was one of her favorite jobs. Judy always had a love of words, especially the written word. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, in the Plan II honors English program. After receiving her degree Judy worked under attorney George Byfield at the law office of McGinnis, Lochridge & Kilgore (now McGinnis Lochridge) in downtown Austin. She had enormous respect for Mr. Byfield and it was at his urging that she enrolled at the University of Texas Law School, receiving her Doctorate of Jurisprudence. Whilst attending law school she also maintained a home with her husband, Kelly Irvin, and raised two children. She went on to work at the Texas Board of Insurance for many years, ultimately returning to McGinnis Lochridge as an attorney specializing in Insurance Law. Judy passed on her love of the law and reading to her son Richard, who became an attorney and avid reader, as well. She gave her mannerisms and accent to her daughter, Jane, who is now a Registered Nurse. Judy was widowed by her beloved husband, Richard "Rick" Anthony Frederick. They enjoyed many care-free adventures together, and owned a cabin overlooking a deep valley near Jasper, Arkansas, where they relished respites from their fast-paced, city life. Judy loved being surrounded by art and appreciated it in all of its forms. Her walls were covered with her husband Rick's paintings and other works that she continued collecting until the very end. Her voracious appetite for murder mysteries had her reading a new one virtually every day. She did this for many years, as well as enjoying nightly viewings of Masterpiece Theater and/or the BBC greats. She completed the New York Times crossword puzzles nearly daily, as well as sodukus. She was intrigued by human nature and loved making friends with her competition in the online games of Wordfeud and Words With Friends. Many of her opponents were international and she was fascinated by the differences in language and culture. Judy was kind, independent, loyal, thoughtful, organized, funny, and extremely intelligent. She will be missed very much. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Frederick, of Austin, Texas, her father Harvey D. Jones, of Beaumont, and her mother Jewell H. Jones, of Hubbard. She is survived by her son, Richard Marvin Irvin and wife Lisa Johnston Irvin and granddaughters Morgan Elizabeth Irvin, Emma Louise Irvin, and Helen Grace Irvin; and her daughter Jane Louise Irvin Decker, husband Matt Decker, granddaughter Catalina Harvey Decker, and grandson Ian Daniel Decker, all of Austin, Texas. Special thanks to Maria Marin for her care and companionship these past few months. A Celebration of Life, honoring Judy Harvey Jones Frederick, will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the family residence. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6th, at 11:00 am, at the outdoor pavilion of the Bynum-Brandon Cemetery located at 1200 FM 1243, near Brandon, Texas. The remains of both Judy and her husband Rick will be interred. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The COPD Foundation or The . Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.