|
|
ANDERSON, Judy Kay Judy Kay Anderson, age 70, passed away on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She is survived by her mother, Julia Lee Calvert; her loving husband of 52 years, Wayne Anderson; their son Gregory (and Audrey) Anderson; their daughter, Brenda Stark; and four grandsons, Caleb, Andrew, Terrell and Tanner. Judy loved fishing and watching her grandsons play baseball and spending quality time with her family. Her Aunt Tiny was very dear to her heart and she enjoyed staying in touch with her extended family and friends. A casual, graveside only service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 3:00pm at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 2, 2019