Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
(512) 892-1172
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Kay Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Kay Anderson Obituary
ANDERSON, Judy Kay Judy Kay Anderson, age 70, passed away on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She is survived by her mother, Julia Lee Calvert; her loving husband of 52 years, Wayne Anderson; their son Gregory (and Audrey) Anderson; their daughter, Brenda Stark; and four grandsons, Caleb, Andrew, Terrell and Tanner. Judy loved fishing and watching her grandsons play baseball and spending quality time with her family. Her Aunt Tiny was very dear to her heart and she enjoyed staying in touch with her extended family and friends. A casual, graveside only service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 3:00pm at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now