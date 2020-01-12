|
|
SPENCER, Judy Marie Judy Marie Spencer, 28, of Austin died Tuesday, January 7th. She was born in Austin, TX on November 2, 1991, a daughter of Michael Earl Spencer and the late Ruth Marie (Martinez) Spencer. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 12 Noon on Friday, January 17th at South Austin Community Church, 1812 Pennsylvania Ave in Austin, TX. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, January 16th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020