HALL, Julia Flores Age 69, passed away in Dallas on September 8, 2020. Julia was born on April 12, 1951 in Elgin, Texas to Pedro and Maria (Hernandez) Flores. Julia earned an Associate of Arts/Sociology from Blinn College and Bachelor of Arts/Sociology from Southwest Texas State University. She began a 45-year-long career in banking, when she worked as a teller in 1975 with Austin National Bank Over the span of years her career path took her to executive levels in several banks in Austin, Midland, San Antonio, and Dallas. She made lifelong friends at every work and home location. In 2007 Julia transitioned to Business Analyst and Project Manager work, travelling the country on consulting projects. She never resided outside of Texas, but with work travel (and with husband, Les) tourist travel, she saw much of the United States and was inspired by the people and places. Julia and Les met while both worked at Texas State Bank in Austin. They married on the 4th of July 1981 and happily shared 39 years together. Wherever Julia was in life, she was a strong part of the community-volunteering, mentoring, organizing, and assisting. Julia was a collector of mouse figurines and memorabilia and she loved cats (especially our indoor cat, Ringo) and was dedicated to caring for our tortoise, Pedra. Julia was preceded in death by her parents her brother, Julian; sister, Mary; brother, Marcelo; and brother, Pedro. She is survived by her husband, Les Hall of Dallas, her brother, Francisco of Elgin; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews (who all affectionately called her "Aunt Julia"); in-laws; and friends. Beloved wife. Forever remembered.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store