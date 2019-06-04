TIPTON, Julia Gissel Julia Gissel Tipton, known by her friends as "Julie", peacefully passed away with her children by her side May 31, 2019, at her Elan Southpark Meadows home in Austin, Texas. Julie had a love of God and now is with Him. She would have been 91 years young on June 29th. Julie was dedicated to her husband, her family and her faith. She was always helping others, determined in whatever she did, and a loving teacher. Julie earned her Bachelor's Degree from The University of Texas, where she met her husband William "Bill" E. Tipton, Sr. She later earned her Masters of Education from Sam Houston State University in the evenings while teaching high school math at Springwoods High School in Houston. She grew up in Houston, raised a family there, then retired to Colorado with her loving husband, Bill, for twenty five years where he continued his career as a Western Artist in "God's country." They both returned to Austin in 2005 to be closer to family. Julie will be reunited on the other side with Bill, whom she lost in 2013 after 63 wonderful years of marriage. She leaves behind her son, William E. Tipton, Jr. (his wife Donna Tipton, their son, Jonathan and a great grandson, Bryson) and her daughter, Diane Tipton Land (her husband Steve Adler and their daughters Karen Short (her husband Justin Short and great granddaughter, Remy), Susan Land and Sarah Adler). She is also survived by her brother, L. Henry Gissel, Jr. (his wife, Lynn and nephew, Lewis and wife Amy; niece, Virginia and husband Stephan, and niece, Scottie) and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. The family would like to thank Vera Trevino, an adopted family member and caregiver for Julie and Bill, for her years of love and devotion to both of them. We also want to thank Hospice Austin and the staff at Elan Southpark Meadows that made Julie's last days comfortable and the care givers through the years at Querencia and Belmont Village. Please consider a donation to Hospice Austin (Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78759 or www.hospiceaustin.org) or to a . A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a future date. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary