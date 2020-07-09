1/1
Julia Lee Bunton
1939 - 2020
BUNTON, Julia Lee Julia Lee Bunton, 80 of Austin died Friday, July 3rd. She was born in Austin, TX on October 12, 1939, a daughter of the late Willie Mae (Lowe) and Eugene Bunton. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, July 10th. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11am (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/juliabunton) Saturday July 11th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/juliabunton
