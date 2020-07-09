BUNTON, Julia Lee Julia Lee Bunton, 80 of Austin died Friday, July 3rd. She was born in Austin, TX on October 12, 1939, a daughter of the late Willie Mae (Lowe) and Eugene Bunton. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, July 10th. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11am (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/juliabunton
) Saturday July 11th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. CDC Guidelines will be followed. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.