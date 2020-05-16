|
ESPARZA, Julia N. Our beloved Julia N. Esparza, age 79, was called to our Heavenly Father on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Esparza; her parents, Jose "Joe" Navarro and Florencia Velasquez; her brother, Diego Navarro, and her sisters, Rosie Lopez and Carolina Leyendecker. Julia was the founder and owner of Texas Total Hood Cleaning which she started in 1986. As a woman in a male-dominated profession, it took many years for her to be accepted and for her exceptional work to be acknowledged. She leaves her daughter, Laura Martinez, to carry on her legacy. Julia is survived by her children, Delma Castillo and her husband, John; Laura Martinez and her husband, Jesse, and Annette Esparza; her grandchildren, Denise Alvarado, Danyelle Renee Arbuckle and her fiance, Frank Guerrero, Alaina Martinez, Claudea Gadison and her husband, Cameron, Emilee Martinez, and Matthew Esparza; her great grandchildren, Jonathan Martinez, Gabriel Martinez, Isabella Martinez, and Leo Alvarado; her siblings, Emilia "Millie" Salgado and her husband, Guadalupe, Joe Navarro and his wife, Rose, and Arturo Navarro and his wife, Mona, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Mass of Catholic Burial will begin at 11:30 on Monday, May 18, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church, 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, Texas. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Burial will be private to immediate family only. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2020