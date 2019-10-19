|
KELLER, Julia Z. On the afternoon of Sunday, October 13, 2019, Julia Z. Keller went unexpectedly to her Heavenly Father. Julia was born on the 16th of March, 1936, In Lima, Perú, to Juan Goñi and Benigna López. She grew up in Lima with her parents, surrounded by her relatives, aunts and uncles, who all instilled in her a strong sense of faith, etiquette, and community. Growing up, she taught Sunday school at her parroquial church for many years. In the mid 1950's, she played for the Peruvian Basketball Team as Captain, a sport she loved. After high school, she worked as a paralegal for a judge and soon after, married Ivan Alexis Etcheverry Nespral, an Argentine journalist and professor. Their union produced two children, Roger, and M. Isabella, born in 1960 and 1962 respectively. After his early passing, Julia later married Max Konrad Keller Rinaldi, a Swiss crop duster pilot, and relocated to León, Nicaragua, where their child, Rita was born in 1975. In 1979 war broke out in Nicaragua, and they immigrated to the USA, where Julia worked at various department stores as a beauty consultant, a job she loved. As she aged, she lived happily with her eldest daughter Isabella, for close to fifteen years, and later relocated with her youngest, Rita, to Iowa, for three years, returning to Austin, Texas two years ago where she lived once again with Isabella, her husband Liam, and her granddaughter Ella for the last years of her life. A blessing which is deeply cherished by each one of them. Catholic services will be held at St. John Neumanns Catholic church in Westlake, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Julia is survived by her son Roger Keller; daughter M. Isabella Quinn; daughter Rita Keller; and her four grandchildren, Ashley Nicole, Emanuel (Manny), Ella Nicole, and Elisa Nicole. Rest in peace mom, we love you.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 19, 2019