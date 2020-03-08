|
|
PALMER, Julie Mitchell Julie Mitchell Palmer died on March 1st, after coping with dementia for several years. She was the second daughter of Dr. Jeffress G. and Jane C. Palmer, born on June 2, 1954 in Chapel Hill, NC. Many of Julie's academic passions were derived from her father, who was a distinguished Professor and founder of the blood bank at the Department of Hematology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Medical School, and her mother, who was a touring amateur golfer, from whom Julie inherited her athletic talents. Jane taught Julie to swim and dive as a child, and Julie earned several trophies in aquatic competitions in her early years. Julie was highly educated in the fields of plant and molecular biology. After graduating from Chapel Hill High School in 1972, she matriculated to UNC Chapel Hill where she received her B.A. in 1977. Ever thereafter, she "bled" Carolina Blue, especially in following the UNC men's basketball team. She then struck out and traveled west to Utah State University where she completed her M.S. in 1981. After a brief return stint at UNC, she moved to Texas in 1982 to enter a Ph.D. program. She earned her Ph.D. in 1989 from the University of Texas at Austin. She then spent a year performing postdoctoral research at the University of Missouri at Columbia and three more years at the prestigious Carnegie Institute of Plant Biology at Stanford University. She published several scientific papers from her work. Her mentors and lab mates all marveled at her meticulous research bench skills and the absolute elegance of her lab notebooks which were true works of art. Julie was recruited back to U.T. Austin to teach biology as a Lecturer in 1992, and due to her outstanding and decorated teaching abilities, she was later promoted to Senior Lecturer. She also was actively involved in reviewing several biology textbooks and in advising undergraduate biology majors. Julie truly loved teaching, and even team-taught a general plant biology course with her husband for several years. However, her disease eventually robbed her of this ability, so she retired in 2010 not long after receiving her initial diagnosis of early-onset dementia consistent with Alzheimer's disease. In Austin, Julie met her future husband, Dr. John W. La Claire II, whom she dated for more than a decade before finally relenting to marry him in 1994. She was a very devoted wife and a loving mother to her three cats. Over their years together, Julie and John shared many wonderful foreign trips to most of the Hawaiian Islands, to the Caribbean, and to England and Europe; as well as numerous domestic trips to the East and West Coasts, among others. Julie's athleticism was manifested in multiple ways, but she was best known locally for her skills in distance running. She had been a recreational runner since her undergraduate days, but her talent for the sport finally became evident in the very first 5K race that she ran, when she brought home a trophy. She went on to win several first-place female master's (40+) trophies and countless other performance-based medals and awards in races in and around Austin, as well as various other cities around the country. She was equally passionate about swimming and bicycling, and she even participated in a few triathlons. Her near-perfect golf swing was instilled by and inherited from her mother. Julie had several passions beyond athletics and all things botanical, including genealogy, painting, shell collecting, skiing, U.S. and Civil War History. She was a voracious reader. She amassed a large library of fictional and non-fictional works, and was particularly interested in the bravery and heroism demonstrated by African-Americans during Civil War and the Civil Rights eras. Wherever she lived or traveled, she easily made many friends due to her broad interests and her gift of conversation. She truly enjoyed socializing, and her smile would easily brighten any room she entered. Julie was preceded in death by her parents and her much-beloved cats, and she is survived by her husband John, her sister Kristin Palmer of St. Louis, MO, and several nieces, nephews and many cousins. Her loved ones are deeply grateful for all the support that Julie received from her incredibly talented medical team, especially Drs. Jaron L. Winston, Tony R. Aventa, Michael D. Trotter and John A. Bertelson. Deborah C. Guariguata and Dr. Mariela J. Fuenmajor were instrumental in the initial recognition of Julie's need for further testing and diagnosis. Julie loved participating in the Memory Powered by Active Connections Group (MPAC) at St. Matthew's Church in Austin; and the deepest gratitude goes out to its extremely dedicated coordinators Gidget Fisher and Martha Galie, and their wonderful and compassionate group of assistants. The kind companionship of caretakers Connie Jones, Vickie Eason, Marsha Brandsdorfer and Gayle Overly, and the outstanding nursing care of Katie Holt, June Fitzpatrick, Koreana Chanterelle and Patricia Smith (Hospice Austin), is also deeply appreciated. In lieu of flowers or cards, it is requested that donations instead be made in Julie's name to the , to Hospice Austin, or to the . A memorial service celebrating Julie's life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2020