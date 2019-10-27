Home

Julieta Maldonado Obituary
MALDONADO, Julieta It is with great sadness that Neva Lund and Victor Cervantes, announce the passing of Julieta Maldonado on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, she took special pride in being a Bowie Bear, "Class of 1946". She later moved to Austin, Texas for 49 years. Julieta married Hector Maldonado, they were married for 40 years until his passing in 2004. She was loved by her children; Victor Cervantes (Connie) and Neva Lund, (James), sister; Beatrice Yanez, granddaughters; Michelle Cervantes (Wagner Ribeiro) and Dorian Cervantes. Other survivors include many dear nieces, nephews, and other family members. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a Scripture Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 South First Street; Austin, Tx 78745. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and leave condolences.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019
