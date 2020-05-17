|
HERRING, June Our beloved June Herring, age 91, passed into the sunset on May 13, 2020 in the loving arms of her son and caregiver, Michael Calogridis. She is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and John Beissert of Cedar Park, as well as her sister and brother-in-law Puddy and Art Merz of San Diego. In addition, she leaves behind many close friends and cousins. Sunrise for June was on June 23, 1928 in New York City. She was born to Olive and William Moresco of Staten Island. She was a working city girl at an early age, and had a varied career including the design and furniture businesses. June was a vibrant, elegant and beautiful lady whose love and passion for life was unrelenting. Those who she touched with her love and joy will always cherish the fond memories. To Michael, June will always be his special angel. She lived with her son for many years. Rest in peace, my angel. Visitation will be from 5:00 7:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, 6300 W William Cannon, Dr, Austin, TX. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Dr, Austin, TX. Share condolences at www.CookWaldenForestOaks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020