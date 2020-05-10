|
|
SPENCER, June Heaven gained a Kansas Sunflower today. Our Mom June (McKinley) Spencer passed away after suffering from a broken femur from a fall last weekend. She went peacefully in hospice. We will miss her quick wit, gracious heart, generous soul and the best yellow cake with chocolate icing on the planet. She was a 6-time cancer survivor and had knee surgeries on both knees. She was a fighter. My Dad will miss the 59 years they spent by each other's side. They met in Junior High and wed after college. Although they did have an argument or two, they loved each other deeply for all the years they were together. Their four grandchildren will miss times with their "Bubbe" at the lake and Christmas Eve at her house. Her favorite song was Look For Me by The Goodman Revival. In the song, the writer asks their loved ones to "look for me when you get to heaven." I know now that June Spencer will be looking for me when I get there. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Jack Spencer. Two children Andy and Charlotte, their spouses Kathy and Randy. Four grandchildren Zac Stacy, Ashley Stacy, Deanna Spencer and Andrea Spencer.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 10, 2020