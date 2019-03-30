|
MCINTOSH, Junee Lanier Junee Lanier McIntosh was born March 15, 1932 and passed away on March 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She had an identical twin, Jaynth and a surviving brother Stewart. She was married to Dan McIntosh in 1951 and traveled around the world as an Air Force wife. Junee is survived by her three daughters: Danielle Woliver, Valerie Allen, and Andrea Culpepper; as well as nine grandkids. Junee enjoyed cooking, collecting antiques, and was a fine seamstress. She overcame adversity with grace and will be missed greatly by her family. A private service will be held at a later date. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 30, 2019