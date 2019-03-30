Home

Junee Lanier Mcintosh Obituary
MCINTOSH, Junee Lanier Junee Lanier McIntosh was born March 15, 1932 and passed away on March 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She had an identical twin, Jaynth and a surviving brother Stewart. She was married to Dan McIntosh in 1951 and traveled around the world as an Air Force wife. Junee is survived by her three daughters: Danielle Woliver, Valerie Allen, and Andrea Culpepper; as well as nine grandkids. Junee enjoyed cooking, collecting antiques, and was a fine seamstress. She overcame adversity with grace and will be missed greatly by her family. A private service will be held at a later date. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 30, 2019
