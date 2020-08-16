JONES, Justin Brandon Of Austin, Texas, passed away on August 6, 2020, just 8 days before his 39th birthday. Justin was born on August 14, 1981, to Frank and Debbie (Seibert) Jones of Austin, Texas. Justin graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's degree in Accounting in 2011 and obtained his Masters of Accountancy in 2015. He was employed by the State of Texas in the Office of the Comptroller/Tax Policy Division. Justin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leroy and Peggy (Schmidt) Seibert; paternal grandparents, Sam and Alma Jones; as well as an uncle, Jimmy Seibert. He is survived by his parents; brother Jason (Angela) of Victoria, BC, Canada; nieces Zoe, Stella, Ritzy and Penny; nephew Charlie, his beloved dog and best friend Ripley; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. The day Justin was born, we had a new light in our lives. Our hearts are broken, but although Justin struggled with liver disease that he worked hard to overcome, we know he is now healthy and pain-free and that as long as there are days and nights, his light will shine on us forever. He was a thoughtful, gifted person; and constantly amazed us with his vast knowledge. Justin had a kind and loving heart, great sense of humor, a beautiful smile and will forever live on in our hearts. He touched so many lives and will be sorely missed. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no celebration of Justin's life at this time. The family asks that if you would like to share comments, photos or stories of Justin, you may Google search with Justin's name and this will pull up Legacy.com
. Memorial donations may be made to Austin Pet's Alive, 1156 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78703 or Town Lake Animal Center in Justin's name . He had a soft heart for all animals.