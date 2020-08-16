There are just no words to convey the deep sadness I feel for you, Debbie and Frank, and to Jason; during this most difficult time. Although Justin's passing has left a hole deep in your hearts; and although you will always miss his kindness, his unending knowledge, his hugs and beautiful smile, as well as his uncanny ability to always find "just the right card" for every birthday, Mother's Day and Father's Day; all those beautiful memories will also live forever deep in your hearts.



It's been a year since I last had the privilege of sitting by Justin and talking with him about all of his accomplishments in his short life, enjoying some of his humor and realizing what a wonderful young man he had become. And that, Debbie and Frank is all because of you! A handsome, caring and loving young man that was taken far too soon. I love you both, and pray that God's peace and comfort is with you.

Love, Connie

Connie Larsen

