Justin Brandon Jones
1981 - 2020
JONES, Justin Brandon Of Austin, Texas, passed away on August 6, 2020, just 8 days before his 39th birthday. Justin was born on August 14, 1981, to Frank and Debbie (Seibert) Jones of Austin, Texas. Justin graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's degree in Accounting in 2011 and obtained his Masters of Accountancy in 2015. He was employed by the State of Texas in the Office of the Comptroller/Tax Policy Division. Justin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leroy and Peggy (Schmidt) Seibert; paternal grandparents, Sam and Alma Jones; as well as an uncle, Jimmy Seibert. He is survived by his parents; brother Jason (Angela) of Victoria, BC, Canada; nieces Zoe, Stella, Ritzy and Penny; nephew Charlie, his beloved dog and best friend Ripley; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. The day Justin was born, we had a new light in our lives. Our hearts are broken, but although Justin struggled with liver disease that he worked hard to overcome, we know he is now healthy and pain-free and that as long as there are days and nights, his light will shine on us forever. He was a thoughtful, gifted person; and constantly amazed us with his vast knowledge. Justin had a kind and loving heart, great sense of humor, a beautiful smile and will forever live on in our hearts. He touched so many lives and will be sorely missed. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no celebration of Justin's life at this time. The family asks that if you would like to share comments, photos or stories of Justin, you may Google search with Justin's name and this will pull up Legacy.com. Memorial donations may be made to Austin Pet's Alive, 1156 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78703 or Town Lake Animal Center in Justin's name . He had a soft heart for all animals.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Such sweet, beautiful pictures of a precious family and of a life taken much too soon. We have no words to express the sorrow that we feel at Justin’s passing. Our prayer for you is that of Philippians 4:7, “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow.
Ricky and Diana Seibert
Family
August 16, 2020
Kenny and I are so sorry for your loss. We can’t even imagine how difficult it is to lose your child. Justin had accomplished so much and had such a bright future. We enjoy seeing all the pictures and know Justin was loved and cherished. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Take care my friends.
Michiell Stites
Friend
August 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences and prayers to Frank, Debbie, Jason and family during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy but know that Aurora and I are thinking of you.
GILBERT Zamora
Friend
August 16, 2020
Frank, I am so sorry for your loss. I really enjoyed the pictures you and your wife posted. They are of a life well lived, even though it was short. What a blessing.
Mary Ann Causey
Coworker
August 16, 2020
Debbie and Frank I am so sorry about the passing of your son Justin. I know this is very difficult and you will miss him dearly. May the Lord comfort you.

Fran
Fran
Neighbor
August 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Frank and family. May God see you through this very difficult time.

Ronnie Harycki
Friend
August 16, 2020
Billie Wedlund
Friend
August 16, 2020
The loss of someone dear to us is never easy. I hope all the cherished memories that you have of Justin brings you some light during this dark time. My deepest condolences.
Lara
Coworker
August 16, 2020
There are just no words to convey the deep sadness I feel for you, Debbie and Frank, and to Jason; during this most difficult time. Although Justin's passing has left a hole deep in your hearts; and although you will always miss his kindness, his unending knowledge, his hugs and beautiful smile, as well as his uncanny ability to always find "just the right card" for every birthday, Mother's Day and Father's Day; all those beautiful memories will also live forever deep in your hearts.

It's been a year since I last had the privilege of sitting by Justin and talking with him about all of his accomplishments in his short life, enjoying some of his humor and realizing what a wonderful young man he had become. And that, Debbie and Frank is all because of you! A handsome, caring and loving young man that was taken far too soon. I love you both, and pray that God's peace and comfort is with you.
Love, Connie
Connie Larsen
Family
August 16, 2020
"The flame that burns twice as bright lasts half as long"

Fair sailing little bro. I love you...
Jason Jones
Brother
August 16, 2020
I am so sorry about your son Justin. I know you will miss him. May the Lord comfort you in this sad time. God Bless You. Sheri Estes Howard.
Sheri Estes Howard
Coworker
August 16, 2020
I am so, so sorry. This is not the way it's supposed to be.
Justin was such a joy to work with. Always so cheerful, kind and calm. His dry wit was a bright spot in the work day.
For example, I once had a pack of small dyed feathers at work (a long story). He wanted one and put it behind his cubicle name plate. When he moved to "The Cave," he took it with him!
You raised a fantastic son and a wonderful man.
Viki Smith
Coworker
August 16, 2020
A loving son who left here to soon, but we are thankful for the time we spent with him.
Debbie Jones
Mother
frank jones
Father
