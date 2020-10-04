HURT, Justin Corbin Justin Corbin Hunt was born in Heidleberg, Germany to SFC Clarence E. Hunt and Connie J. Hunt. Corbin graduated from Copperas Cove HS in 1986 then graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1990. From there, he worked for the Austin Probation Department until joining the Austin Fire Department in 2001. The fire department and his fellow firefighters were his life. He loved his job and never wanted to miss a shift. Corbin loved camping, motorcycle riding and going to Cozumel with friends. Corbin is survived by his parents, Ed and Connie Hunt of Port Lavaca, TX, 2 aunts and many loving cousins. Visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, TX. Funeral Services will be 2pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin, TX with private interment services following in Oakalla, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Corbin's memory can be made to the Austin Firefighters Relief and Outreach Fund (www.afrof.org
).