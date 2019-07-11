|
|
THOMAS, Justin Treyon 29, of Manor, died March 22nd He was born in Georgetown, Texas on September 7, 1989, a son of Calvin Davis, Jr, of Manor, Tx 78653 and the late Willie (Thomas) Davis. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 3 PM on Saturday, July 13th at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX. Burial in Brushy Creek Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Justin's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 11, 2019