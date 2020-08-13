LOPEZ, Juventino "Gene" Juventino "Gene" Lopez was called to be with our Lord on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020. A father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Gene was a loving and loyal presence to all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lydia Lopez; his brothers, John Lopez and Jesus Lopez; his sister, Mary Sustaita (Mike); children, Julia Lopez, Judy Trevino (Armando), Mary Lupe Lopez, Dorothy Lopez, Cynthia Lopez, and Gene Lopez Jr.; grandchildren, Amanda DeLeon (Joseph), Nicole Lopez Miller (Aaron), Ashley Lopez Miller (Cody); great-grandchildren, Isabella DeLeon, Elicia DeLeon, Lilly Miller, Kora Miller; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Hermalinda Lopez; parents, Gonzalo and Julia Lopez; sister, Virginia Marchan and brother, Joe Lopez. Visitation will be held on August 14, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with Recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on August 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Sta. Julia Church, 3010 Lyons Rd, Austin, TX 78702. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Our family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Seton Medical Center. We love you and miss you so much. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com