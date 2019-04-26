QUICK, Kaira Garza Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Kaira Garza Quick of Austin, Texas passed away in her home on April 21, 2019, surrounded by her family at the age of 61. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gaynell Lewis & Tripp Garza of Austin. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Jerry Jonathan Quick, daughter Jennifer Elyce Quick & grandson Jacob Jaxon Quick, son Kyle Christopher Quick, all in Austin; sister Ava Wolfe of Bertram; niece Shaina Wolfe & son Octavio T. Garza of Hutto; nephews Taylor Curry of San Antonio; Andrew Quick & his daughter Lilly of Tyler; Lee Quick of Palm Coast, FL; Steve & Teresa Quick, their children Maxson, Austin, & Lauren of W. Palm Beach, FL; Brett & Leslie Maxson of Houston; and numerous aunts, uncles, & cousins scattered across the country. She was born in Austin on May 1, 1957 and moved to San Antonio at a young age where she graduated from Churchill High School in 1975. She moved back to Austin where she joined Southwestern Bell as an installer. There she found her beloved land in Hays County for sale on the employee bulletin board and so, in 1976 at the age of 19, she bought the land and settled in with her horse Claude, 2 dogs, and a cat. She met Jerry in the summer of '78, fell in love, and married in March 1980. Together they built a house in 1984. Kaira carried a Real Estate license for several years until the birth of her daughter Jennifer in 1987. Four years later Kyle was born. She loved gardening and children, especially her grandson Jacob. She served as a Girl Scout leader for a decade. Kaira had a wonderful love for animals. There were always cats, dogs, horses, and more on her property and in her home. Her animals lived extremely long, happy, and healthy lives under her care. She had an extra sense for how they felt and what might be ailing them. As an accomplished dog trainer, her German Shepherds obtained CD, UD, and UDX titles. She trained with the Schutzhund Club of Austin, Capital Dog Training Club, and the Austin German Shepherd Club. She will undoubtedly be overrun at the Rainbow Bridge. Kaira and Jerry were married at St. Luke's on the Lake Episcopal Church by Rev. Malcolm Riker. Later they moved to his new parish at St. Christopher's, and then on to All Saints' Episcopal Church where she was a constant fixture as a Lay Reader, Chalice Bearer, and Acolyte Director. Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 2620 S. Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704. Funeral Services will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 209 W. 27th Street, Austin, TX 78705 followed by a reception in Kinsolving Hall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Houston. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary