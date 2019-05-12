KALLODAY, Kal (Stanley Kallodaychsak) Kal Kalloday (Stanley Kallodaychsak) was born September 4, 1926 and passed away April 30, 2019 at the age of 92. Kal grew up in New York and was a Juilliard trained musician. He will be remembered for his popular dance bands, his beautiful trumpet playing and his many years of volunteer service with local cancer treatment centers. He was a recipient of the Five Who Care Award. Kal was a WWII Navy veteran, having served in the South Pacific. Kal is survived by his children, Georganne Vogt and husband Kenny, Robin Dean, Peter Kallodaychsak; grandchildren, Christopher Vogt and wife Cortney, Cameron Vogt, Karynn Roye, Katelynn Kallodaychsak; great grandchildren, Brayden Roye,Walker Roye, Evie Vogt, and August Vogt. He is also survived by his sister Ann Mierzejewski, and five nieces and nephews. His family meant everything to him. Never has there been a more giving man. He will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank Nancy Luongo and her wonderful staff at Our House who lovingly cared for Kal the last years of his life. The staff at Riva Ridge Memory Care and Guiding Hospice provided grace and dignity to the final time he was with us. Kal will be interred at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary