ROGERS, Kaneasha Ashivar Kaneasha Rogers, 25, of Austin died Sunday, June 21st. She was born in Austin, TX on December 15, 1994, a daughter of Paula Kay (Brewster) and the late Ira Rogers, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 11AM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/ kaneasharogers) on Thursday, July 2nd at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at St. Mary's Baptist Church Cemetery, Ledbetter, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Wednesday, July 1st. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.