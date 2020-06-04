KEARNEY, Karel Dazaun Napoleon Karel Kearney, 28, of Elgin died Thursday, May 28th. He was born in Austin, TX on October 22, 1991, a son of Sherry D. Johns and Carl Elton Kearney. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/karelkearney) 11AM on Monday, June 8th. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 2PM-5PM on Sunday June 7th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 4, 2020.