Karen Christiansen Haverlah 5-8-44 to 9-8-2018 You are missed. We affirm that God -gives us gorgeous sunsets that return -gives us heart touching music that ends and is played again -has created all people in God's image who can live in a big circle of love -promises darkness will always give way to the glorious Light that God has created -gave Karen as a gift to the world. She lived every day using that gift to the fullest Her radiant beauty was only one of ten thousand charms and talents that we continued to discover. Remembering Karen, how can we keep from singing!



