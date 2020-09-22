LAMPRECHT, Karen Elaine (Pfluger) Karen Elaine (Pfluger) Lamprecht passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at her home in Longmont, CO. She was 72 years old. Karen was born in Austin, TX to Werner and Elvira Pfluger on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1948. Easter has not occurred on her birthday since. She attended McCallum High School in Austin and then Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX, where she would meet her future husband, Don. Karen and her brother, Ken, loved their time out at the family's house on Lake Austin, where they both enjoyed water skiing. It was a place she would eventually share summers with her own two boys and grandchildren. Karen and Don married in 1969, and she began work as a medical lab technician. Work sent them to other cities in Texas, Colorado, and eventually Anchorage, Alaska, where they raised their two boys, Bret and Mark. Karen and Don built a cabin on Crooked Lake in southcentral Alaska and loved spending both winters and summers there, canoeing, watching and listening for loons, snowmobiling, and exploring the Alaskan wilderness. One of her greatest joys was being a full-time mom, and she was actively involved in her kids' school activities, church, and sports teams. Both her sons married and had children, and she loved spending time with their families, and her four grandchildren. Karen and Don relocated to Colorado, where she took pleasure in quilting and other sewing projects. She and Don enjoyed exploring the mountain roads of Colorado by Jeep, birding, and other travel. Karen is survived by her husband, Don Lamprecht, Longmont, CO; children: Bret (Nicki) Lamprecht, Lafayette, CO, and Mark (Megan) Lamprecht, Redmond, WA; and grandchildren: Avery, Sophia, Nolan, and Spencer. She is also survived by her mother Elvira Pfluger, Austin, TX; brother Ken Pfluger (Kay Planting), Austin, TX; and nieces Mia and Helena Pfluger. She was preceded in death by her father, Werner Pfluger. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
(visit cancer.org
and click "Give in Honor & Memorial"). Virtual services to follow. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
to share condolences with the family.