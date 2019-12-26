|
HOLBROOK, Karen Buntebart Karen Marie Buntebart Holbrook, age 70, of Burnet, TX, our beloved wife, mother, and sister, passed away on November 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born to Frederick and Mildred (Stern) Buntebart on June 12, 1949, in Port Huron, Michigan. She graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1967 after which she attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Karen graduated summa cum laude (BA) from St. Edwards University, Austin, TX, in 1998. Karen moved to Atlanta, GA, in 1975, and shortly thereafter met her future husband, Everett W. Holbrook. They were married on October 17, 1975, and in 1982, they were blessed with their son, Adam E. Holbrook, the joy of their lives. The Holbrooks resided in the Atlanta area until 1991 when the family moved to Austin, TX. In retirement, they built a home on acreage in Burnet, TX where they enjoyed living in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. In 1970 Karen began a 34 year career with the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) in Chicago, IL. Karen was employed at the NCUA office in Atlanta, GA from 1975 1991 at which time she transferred to the NCUA office in Austin, TX where she held the position of Director of Administration until her retirement in 2004. Karen was devoted to her family, her friends and her fur babies, Sara Marie and Precious Louise. Karen never met a stranger. She had a caring heart and a wonderful spirit of generosity. Karen especially loved music, frequently playing the piano at family gatherings. Singing brought her the greatest joy, for she was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice. Everyone who met Karen remarked about her keen sense of humor and her great smile. She inspired laughter and happiness. Karen had an unwavering Christian faith. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Burnet, TX, and she was active in the Community Bible Fellowship in Kingsland, TX. Karen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Everett Holbrook of Burnet, TX; son, Adam Holbrook and daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Carley) Holbrook, of Leander, TX; sister, Janet Buntebart of Leander, TX, and several cousins. A memorial service for Karen will be held at 11:00 AM on Dec. 28 at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 601 North Wood St., Burnet, TX 78611. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to her church, or to the Central TX SPCA, 909 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander, TX 78641.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 26, 2019