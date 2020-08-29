MCCRACKEN, Karen June Karen June McCracken (Floyd) passed away peacefully on the evening of 8/18/2020. Karen battled cancer off and on since 2017 but finally succumbed after being diagnosed a third time in February this year. Karen was born 8/15/1951 to Norris C Floyd and Helen M Bonnett at Ft Sam Houston hospital in San Antonio, TX. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim Childers, her first husband Mark Johnson, and most recent spouse Gerald McCracken. She leaves behind her son Matthew Johnson, three step children in Ryan McCracken, Nicole Bernal, Lisa Ercoline, her niece Melanie Brown, her two sisters Sandra Rodriguez and Cheryl Abernathy, and several grandchildren. Karen was a 1969 graduate of Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, TX and a 1973 graduate from Texas A&I University in Kingsville with a bachelor's degree in education. She went on to teach school for more than 30 years at public schools all over South Texas. In retirement, she sold real estate in the Corpus Christi area for a few years and then later in life was a very popular substitute teacher in the North Austin and Round Rock area. She was a highly respected educator who taught with a passion to inspire and make a difference in children's lives. In her personal life, Karen truly lived and loved each day as though it were her last. An avid sailor, she sailed her boat with her husband Jerry to many different countries. She also moved to Mexico during retirement and lived in a town called Chapala just outside of Guadalajara for 2 years. She was a very active member of her church in Georgetown, TX and was proud to be a Stephen Minister as well as a volunteer chaplain at St. David's Hospital in Georgetown. She also was a lover of animals and especially dogs though she never really found an animal she didn't want to rescue. Most importantly, Karen was known as a kind and loving person who treasured her friends and family more than anything else in the world. There was no conversation she wouldn't love to have, no late night phone call she wouldn't answer, no last minute visit she wouldn't make. She had a servant's heart and a winning smile which proved to be the perfect combination. A memorial service will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Protecting Animals Within San Antonio (P.A.W.S.) which is where Karen adopted her latest dog, Maddie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store