|
|
HENION II, Karl Eugene Karl Eugene Henion II, PhD passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Westminster Manor in Austin, TX. Karl was born December 13, 1926 in Bexar County, Texas to Karl E. Henion and Elizabeth (Schmitt) Henion. His passing ends two generations of Texans descended from the original San Antonio settlers. He graduated from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, earned a M.B.A from Harvard, and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967. As a member of the "Greatest Generation" Karl served his country in World War II. He worked for DuPont before he found his calling as a teacher, and then tenured Professor at the University of Texas at Austin. He taught statistics and marketing and authored books on ecological marketing, earning many fellowships and recognitions for devoted work in his field. One of the favorite aspects of his job was mentoring international business students at UT. While living in Austin most of his adult life, he traveled extensively though out the world. He was especially fond of his time sailing around Nova Scotia, going on river cruises in Europe, and delighting in European art and culture. At home in Austin Karl enthusiastically supported the arts, attending the opera, symphony orchestra, and ballet. As an active member of the English Speaking Union Karl served the organization's Shakespearian competition. He was also a long-time, dedicated member of St Austin Catholic Church. Deeply committed to family, Karl was especially interested in the family ancestry reaching back to the original San Antonio Leal family and the Dwyer and Magoffin families. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Q. Henion, sister-in-law, Helen M. Henion, and niece, Jean (Henion) Janes. Karl was a great companion to Helen Henion after the death of her husband so many years ago, traveling the world and visiting family and friends. Karl is survived by his niece, Nancy (Henion) Cagle of Nacogdoches, nephews, John Q. Henion Jr. of Austin Texas, and Thomas E. Henion Sr. of Stafford Virginia. He also had many grand and great nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster for their devoted care of our Uncle Karl, particularly the nurses and staff of the Arbor, 2nd floor west. Due to COVID-19 services will be held privately with family members. Memorial contributions to Support our Heroes Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation: tunnel2towers.org. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020