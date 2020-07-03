SCHEIBLE, Karl Frederick Karl Frederic Scheible, beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend was born October 23, 1961 in Rochester, NY to parents Wayne and Patricia Scheible. He passed away on June 26, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona while riding his bicycle, one of his favorite activities. A resident of Austin, TX, Karl was known for the enthusiastic passion he brought to every undertaking he pursued, be it his family, business, racing cars, riding bikes, rowing, or playing ice hockey. Karl will always be remembered by the countless people he influenced by channeling that passion into his role as friend, mentor, and teacher. Karl certainly knew how to make a lasting impact on everyone he encountered, and his memory will live on through the innumerable, larger than life stories that we all have to share about him. He will be missed by many. Karl is survived by Linda, his wife of 35 years, sons Steven Scheible, Cameron Judkins (Josh), sister Susan Anton (Brad), brother Bryan Scheible (Mary) and his father Wayne Scheible along with all his nieces and nephews. A private, family ceremony will be held for Karl in Rochester, NY, with a memorial service to be held in Austin at a later date. Due to Covid-19, the memorial service details will be provided once larger gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karl's memory to his alma mater, The Aquinas Institute, 1127 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, NY 14613. Donations may also be made online at www.aquinasinstitute.com/give