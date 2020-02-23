|
PATTERSON, Karl Patrick Isaiah 31~ But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint. Karl Patrick Patterson was born on May 12th, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Thelma and James Patterson. Cecil Champion would later become his step-father and raise him with Thelma. Pat graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958 and then enrolled at University of North Texas and graduated in 1963. He then joined the US Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1966. Prior to attending University of North Texas, Pat met Carin Bradley. She became his wife in 1965. Though life ultimately took the two in different directions, they remained close friends, always lived near one another and lovingly enjoyed their family and spending time together. After Pat's military service ended in 1966, Pat transitioned into a professional career in educational publishing sales. Initially he began his career in Dallas, Texas and then relocated to Houston. Pat began working for Houghton Mifflin in 1970 and would not work for another company for the entirety of his career. He excelled as a top salesman year after year, connecting with people all over the United States on a level deeper than quotas, numbers, and client relationships. Pat excelled for Houghton Mifflin. He was successful not only because of his work ethic and drive, but because of his intrinsic investment in the importance of the education of young people. The conceptual evolution of teachingin the sciences, literary arts, and arithmeticwas something he was more than familiar with. He lived it, breathed it, and sold it to the world, passionate about promoting curriculum and literature that was the foundational guide for education. As Pat reached new levels of success working for Houghton Mifflin, he was able to move to Austin in 1993 to a sleepy neighborhood on Lake Austin just below Mansfield Dam. This section of the Colorado river was Karl Patrick's pride and joy. Pat's early years in Austin were spent listening to live music at the Backyard, Poodie's The Saxon Pub, and Antone's, and soaking up the sunshine on Lake Austin with frequent visits to The Pier. Through Pat's uncanny way of meeting people, directly and effortlessly, he was able to surround himself with men and women of similar gumption as himself. He also joined Christian Life Church and was baptized with his son and eldest grandson, very fittingly on St. Patrick's day. Pat fell into a groove in Austin, and surrounded himself with people who valued the things he did: A relationship with the Lord, Texas tradition, conservative ideologies, and good country music. In 2003, Pat retired from Houghton-Mifflin after 33 years, and the pace of life began to slow down. Although he remained a busy body like before, instead of work, his daily routine revolved around the simplistic satisfaction gained from his relationships with his friends, family, and anyone he could start a conversation with. Pat was a morning breakfast table intellectual and academic, a BBQ apron wearing Hill Country socialite, a retired river rat, and a proud and versed Texan who cared about people and where he was from. Throughout his life Pat cared deeply for human connection. It translated fluidly to his career, his ability to make incredible friends, and to his family who cared for him very much. Karl Patrick Patterson is survived by many, from the intellects to the bar flies. To his lifelong friends from San Antonio (The Covey), to his more recently found Austin brotherhood (The Benevolent Knights of the Racoon) More notably, Pat is survived by his son, Patrick Todd Patterson (Tracie Stovall Patterson), daughter Cari Anne Patterson Elliott (Vance Johnson Elliott II) and Grandchildren Cori Anne Elliott, Cailey Elizabeth Elliott, Patrick Hagen Patterson and Nicolas Chase Patterson. Pat is also survived by his half brother, Jim Patterson. Funeral Details February 29th 11:00 am Weed Corley Fish Lake Travis 411 RR 620 S Lakeway Texas 78734 With a celebration of life immediately following at the West Pole Bee Cave Texas In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pat's name to Texas Heritage Songwriters Association (TexasHeritageSongwriters.com) HAAM Health Alliance of Austin Musicians (myHaam.org)
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020