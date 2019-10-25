|
EIMER, Karyn Eileen Karyn Eileen Eimer (61) died peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hospice Austin's Christopher House in Austin Texas after a courageous battle with cancer. Karyn was born on April 30, 1958, in Atlanta Georgia to Forrest and Carol Garretson. She grew up in a large, loving family with four sisters and two brothers. Her father was a career military officer and the family would relocate often during his service before finally settling down in Tulsa Oklahoma. Out of all the places Karyn lived, she was most fond of Hawaii where she lived for five years. Karyn graduated with honors from the University of Oklahoma School of Business and then moved to Austin Texas where she worked at IBM. During her time at IBM, she met her loving husband, Doug Eimer, whom she married on September 5, 1981. Karyn and Doug were happily married for 38 years and together raised two sons, Sean and David Eimer, and one daughter, Kristina Eimer. Karyn had a passion for life and a loving devotion to family and friends. Being a Two-Time cancer survivor gave her a special outlook on life, the belief that "when it rains, look for rainbows, when it is dark look for stars". Karyn was thankful for every day and always maintained a positive attitude. Karyn loved to travel to new cities with friends and family, often discussing her adventures in New Orleans, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and Akumal Mexico. In addition to traveling, Karyn loved to help others by volunteering. She was an active member of the Mary and Martha Guild at St. John Neumann as well as various outreach groups such as the Gathering at Westlake Hills Presbyterian, a program that provides aid and comfort for people who suffer from Alzheimer and similar dementia. Karyn is survived by her husband Doug, her two sons, Sean and David, her daughter, Kristina and husband Jameson Tidwell, her mother, Carol Garretson, her brothers, Jeff and Sean Garretson, her sisters, Jennifer Blocher, Barbara Garretson and Linda Stanley. A memorial mass will be held at 11AM on October 29, 2019 at St. John Nuemann Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Hospice Austin's Christopher House for the loving and passionate care they provided during her stay. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Austin's Christopher House (https://www.hospiceaustin.org/donation-form/).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 25, 2019