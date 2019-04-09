Home

Kate Seeley Obituary
SEELEY, Kate Kate Seeley passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019, at the age of 96. She led a full and happy life, serving as a Navy Lt. during WWII, teaching art, and becoming a celebrated artist whose beautiful watercolors hang around the world. Her husband, Merv, predeceased her after nearly 50 years of a wonderful marriage. They are survived by 3 daughters, 4 grand-daughters, and 7 great-grandchildren. Contributions can be sent to unityhills.org, lustgarten.org, or a . A celebration of Kate's life will be held at Unity Church of the Hills, Austin, TX, at 11 am, April 11, 2019. More information about Kate's life can be found at www.wcfish.com .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 9, 2019
