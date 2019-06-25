|
GREEN, Katherine Davis Katherine Davis Green was born Sunday, October 12, 1924 to Steve and Mary Davis in Hallsville, Texas. She was the 11th of 12 children, 6 boys and 6 girls. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Green and 10 of her siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories, her brother, Sonny Boy(Wilma), her son Ronnie Green, and a host of nieces , nephews and other family and close friends. There will be a service to celebrate Katherine's life 11am on Tuesday June 25, 2019 in the Wheless Lane Church of Christ, 2702 Wheless Lane, Austin, Texas. The burial will take place Thursday in Tyler, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 25, 2019